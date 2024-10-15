Hyderabad: BRAOU UG, PG direct admissions last date extended till Oct 30

Students can visit their nearest study centre or the university's web portal for further information

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th October 2024 8:21 pm IST
BRAOU extends deadline for direct admissions to UG, PG, PG diploma and certificate programs till October 30.

Hyderabad: The direct admissions for under-graduation (BA/B.Com/BSc), post-graduation (MA, M.Com, MSc, BLISc, MLISc, and various PG diploma and certificate programmes of Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) for the academic year 2024-25 “through Online” has been extended up to October 30, 2024.

BRAOU registrar Prof E Sudha Rani, in a statement to media on Tuesday, October 15, also announced that CBCS second and third-year students and students of the old PG batches who have missed the opportunity for payment of tuition fee could also utilise the same.

Also Read
Unemployed Hyderabad man scammed in stock trading gets Rs 39L refund

She stated that students from the old batches from 2015 to 2023 could also proceed with payment of the tuition fee through net banking/credit/debit Card, or through TS Online, before October 30, 2024.

For further details, students can visit their nearest study centre or the university’s web portal-www.braouonline.in; or website- www.braou.ac.in.

Students can also contact BRAOU call centre-18005990101, or help-desk numbers-7382929570/580 or information centres- 040-23680222/333/555.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th October 2024 8:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button