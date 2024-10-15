Hyderabad: BRAOU UG, PG direct admissions last date extended till Oct 30

Hyderabad: The direct admissions for under-graduation (BA/B.Com/BSc), post-graduation (MA, M.Com, MSc, BLISc, MLISc, and various PG diploma and certificate programmes of Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) for the academic year 2024-25 “through Online” has been extended up to October 30, 2024.

BRAOU registrar Prof E Sudha Rani, in a statement to media on Tuesday, October 15, also announced that CBCS second and third-year students and students of the old PG batches who have missed the opportunity for payment of tuition fee could also utilise the same.

She stated that students from the old batches from 2015 to 2023 could also proceed with payment of the tuition fee through net banking/credit/debit Card, or through TS Online, before October 30, 2024.

For further details, students can visit their nearest study centre or the university’s web portal-www.braouonline.in; or website- www.braou.ac.in.

Students can also contact BRAOU call centre-18005990101, or help-desk numbers-7382929570/580 or information centres- 040-23680222/333/555.