As the wedding season hovers upon Hyderabad, brides whip themselves into a frenzy. Be it balancing the relatives or staying in constant touch with all of the vendors, planning a wedding can surely be a stressful affair. Adding to that is the pressure of having a picture perfect wedding which will remain the talk of the town for years to come.

Not sure how to manage all of that? Fret not, we have got your back. From wedding attires to decorators, Siasat.com brings you a perfect guide that will provide you with an abundance of wedding choices, all while scrolling on Instagram.

Makeup

Getting glammed up for a wedding should not feel like a high-stress logistical puzzle. For Hyderabadi brides who prefer skipping the studio rush, Glam by Zebaish offers an at-home beauty alternative. Founded by makeup artist Zeba, the service brings skilled artistry directly to your doorstep, starting from Rs. 2,999. It is an ideal option as it turns pre-function prep into a relaxed, personal experience tailored entirely to your schedule.

Clothing apparel

Finding a bridal outfit that aligns perfectly with your vision often requires a bespoke touch rather than an off-the-rack compromise. FK The Clothing, founded by designer Fareeha Khan, offers Hyderabad brides a structured custom-tailoring experience designed around individual preferences. This is a great option for brides looking for tailor-made, customised outfits built from scratch according to exact specifications.

Jewellery

For brides seeking traditional royalty without hefty heritage jeweller markups, Hyderabadi Zever specialises in classic Nizam-inspired jewellery sets. Their collection focuses on heavily detailed Shahi sets, intricate Chokers, multi-layered pearl necklaces, statement Tikkas, and Jhumkas adorned with emerald and ruby stone work.

But if you are looking for options for pre-wedding rituals, Flowers by Fida should be your go-to. Fida crafts exquisite real-flower accessories for intimate celebrations like Haldi and Mehendi. Specialising in handcrafted bridal Gajras, blush pink floral wristlets, pearl-strung hand pieces, and floral hair accessories, they use delicate fresh roses and baby’s breath to complement vibrant ceremonial outfits.

Decor

Throwback Decora operates as full-service professional event organizers, bringing tailored aesthetic concepts to life across weddings, pre-wedding functions, bridal showers, and house lighting setups. Their portfolio ranges from vibrant, yellow-themed Dholak and Mehendi setups adorned with sunflowers, dholaks, and colorful cushions, to soft, romantic Nikah backdrops crafted with delicate white floral curtains and pink accents.

Trousseau packing and return favors

When it comes to wedding gifts and trousseau presentation, the way outfits and accessories are displayed sets the tone for the celebrations. Calligra.fever by Samia Jawad transforms traditional trousseau packing into artistic displays. Specializing in custom-structured tray setups, transparent wardrobe frames, net-draped hampers, and fresh floral platters, Samia creates curated layouts where every piece is elegantly showcased. It is also a great choice for brides looking to make their Haldi, Mehendi, or Nikah gift favors look grand and picture-perfect.