Hyderabad bridge submerged after water released from twin reservoirs

Hyderabad: Several houses lying on the banks of the Musi River near Chaderghat were partially submerged, including the new bridge in the flood waters, after 10,439 cusecs were released from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar twin-reservoirs at 1 pm on Friday, September 26.

The water entered the houses in Moosa Nagar, Rasoolpura, Kamal Nagar, and Vinayak Veedhi, which lie close to the Musi river, according to Imran Taj, a resident of Chaderghat.

People could be seen carrying their belongings, moving to the temporary shelters setup by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and other safe places.

“Main bolke gaya jab ich in logon ku,” a youngster recording a video of the flooding making rounds on the social media could be heard saying.

Heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Himayathsagar reservoir have caused the Musi River to overflow at Chaderghat, flooding nearby homes and leaving residents deeply concerned as water levels continue to rise. pic.twitter.com/QYwnaXqPfG — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 26, 2025

He meant that some of the people didn’t heed to the alerts issued to them prior to releasing water from the twin reservoirs.

Earlier during the day, the GHMC officials shifted 55 residents from flood-susceptible localities under Shivaji Bridge in the Old City, close to the Bhoo Lakshmi Temple.

The families who were evacuated, including the daily wage earners, were shifted to the Ghode-Ki-Kabar GHMC Community Hall, where temporary shelter, food, and medical aid are being provided by the authorities.

35,000 cusecs being released from twin reservoirs

“Due to rainfall and forecast, it is informed that the discharge from Himayat Sagar will be gradually increased to 21,500 cusecs and from Osman Sagar, will be increased to 13,500 cusecs from 8 pm from Friday night onwards.

The combined discharge from both the reservoirs will be 35,000 cusecs from 8 pm on Friday, September 26.