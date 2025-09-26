Himayat Sagar, Osman Sagar gates lifted; 55 evacuated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Authorities issued a flood warning for locations along the Musi River on Friday, September 26, as gates of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar have been lifted amid heavy rainfall in Telangana.

At 1:00 pm on Friday, Osman Sagar stood 0.5 feet below its full tank level at 1789.50 feet (3.785 TMC). Accordingly, 10 gates of the reservoir have been opened up to 6 feet, releasing 6,370 cusecs against an inflow of 5,500 cusecs.

Similarly, Himayat Sagar stands at 1763.00 feet (2.781 TMC), only slightly below its full tank level of 1763.50 ft. Four gates have been opened up to 3 feet, discharging 4,069 cusecs while receiving an inflow of 2,500 cusecs.

Water is being released from the reservoirs in order to maintain dam safety and sustain storage.

Residents of Attapur, Rajendranagar, Karwan, Bahadurpura, Chaderghat, Afzalgunj, Moosarambagh, Malakpet, Amberpet and other neighbourhoods bordering the Musi have been asked to stay on the lookout for alerts by authorities to prevent untoward incidents.

Evacuation efforts in Hyderabad

In a precautionary exercise following escalating water levels at Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) shifted 55 residents from flood-susceptible localities under Shivaji Bridge and close to Bhoo Laxmi Temple.

The families who were evacuated, including the daily wage earners, have been shifted to Gode-ki-khabar GHMC Community Hall, where temporary shelter, food, and medical aid are being given by the authorities.

The officials at GHMC asserted that evacuation was done quickly to avoid any harm due to excess water releases from Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar.

Orange alert in GHMC

An orange alert has been issued for the GHMC areas with predictions of 50-85 mm of rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Persistent moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the city till 8:00 am on Saturday, and residents have been advised to avoid waterlogged and low-lying areas.

Residents are also requested to report open manholes and catch pits on the MyGHMC app or through the number 040-2111111.

Hussain Sagar water level rises above FTL

Following heavy, incessant rain since Thursday night, Hussain Sagar’s water level rose to 513.45 metres on Friday, surpassing its Full Tank Level, while getting closer to its maximum capacity.

Hussain Sagar’s water level to +513.45m, slightly above the Full Tank Level (+513.41m) and nearing Maximum Water Level (+514.75m). Inflows into the lake were 680 cusecs, while outflows stood at 895 cusecs.#Hyderabad

Date 26 September 2025

The level of danger at the lake is 513.41 metres. As the water level has marginally gone above the limit, it is inching closer to the Maximum Water Level, which is set at 514.75 meters. Inflow into the lake was measured at 680 cusecs, with outflow recorded at 895 cusecs, according to officials.