Hyderabad: Brown sugar heroin peddlers busted in Moghalpura

Hyderabad: Two peddlers and a user were arrested by Hyderabad police on Friday, December 6, for illegal possession of brown heroin, also known as brown sugar in the underground market.

The arrested have been identified as Jamal Momin, 38, a native of West Bengal, Shaik Shahbaz, 26, a resident of Mirchowk, and Syed Abdul Majeed, 32, a resident of Mirchowk in Hyderabad.

The police seized 50 grams of brown heroin, 3 cell phones, cash of Rs 3,900, and other incriminating evidence, together worth Rs 4.5 lakh.

Also Read Man held for blackmailing minor with morphed photos

According to the police, the main accused Jamal Momin, who works as a mason in Hyderabad, has been smuggling brown sugar, which he sources at cheap prices from his native West Bengal. He then sold the heroin to Shaik Shahbaz, a peddler in Hyderabad. Shahabaz would now resell the drug at a higher price to his customers in the city.

On receiving a reliable tip, the commissioner’s task force, south zone team, Hyderabad, along with Moghalpura police apprehended the duo and also held a consumer, Syed Abdul Majeed.

In another drug bust in the city, an interstate drug peddler was arrested from Ganesh Nagar, Uppal, on the night of December 4 and 1 kg of opium was seized from his possession.

The accused, Badar Ram, 32, had migrated from Pali district in Rajasthan to Hyderabad in 2014.

Ram had been sourcing 1 kg of drug from co-accused Laxman Malik, a native of Rajasthan for Rs 50,000 and had planned to sell it for Rs 400 per 10g in the city.

Meanwhile, upon receiving credible information on Wednesday night, Hyderabad police raided Ram’s residence in Ganesh Nagar Colony, arrested him and seized drugs worth over Rs 5 lakh along with a mobile phone and a Honda Activa.

The police efforts to arrest the drug supplier Malik and Ram’s customers are underway.