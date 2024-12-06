Hyderabad: Man held for blackmailing minor with morphed photos

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old man have been arrested on Friday, December 6 by cybercrime police in Hyderabad for allegedly being involved in online harassment and blackmail.

The accused has been identified as Moriya Yashvardha Singh, a resident of Karwan.

According to the complainant, an unknown individual had created a fake Instagram profile using her photos and circulated morphed nude images of her. The accused then blackmailed the victim into sending the pictures to her friends and relatives and further demanding money.

Based on a complaint filed on November 16 by a resident of Vijay Nagar, Mallepally, the police launched an investigation during which the accused was identified and subsequently arrested.

A case has been registered under section 67B IT Act, Section 78, 79, 351(2) of BNS, Section 12 read with 11 of the POCSO Act.

The accused was produced in Nampally court who placed him under judicial custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.