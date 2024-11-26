Hyderabad police recover Rs 44L lost in cybercrime

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police’s cybercrime unit has recovered Rs 44 lakh which was lost by three victims of cybercrime recently.

The three victims were refunded a total of Rs. 44,84,527. In the first case, a 59-year-old man had transferred Rs. 37.70 lakh to scammers, who duped him on the pretext of stock trading.

After the man approached the police, a case was registered, and promptly, notices were sent to banks to freeze the accounts to which the amount was transferred by the victim. The bank officials were able to prevent Rs. 11,05,900 from being transferred, and cybercrime police facilitated the refund.

In the second instance, a 51-year-old man was duped of Rs 16 lakh after being put under digital arrest. based on the complaint, the cybercrime police registered a case, following the investigation the bank authorities recovered Rs 12 lakh and reverted it to the complainant.

In the third case, the police a victim recovered an amount of Rs. 21.78 lakh. The man was cheated on the pretext of financial and internet banking fraud by the scammers. On a complaint, the police followed up the case and got the entire amount reverted.