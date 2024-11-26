Hyderabad police recover Rs 44L lost in cybercrime

The three victims were refunded a total of Rs. 44, 84,527.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th November 2024 11:25 am IST
Hyderabad man scammed of Rs 3.17 lakh in fake loan scheme
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police’s cybercrime unit has recovered Rs 44 lakh which was lost by three victims of cybercrime recently.

The three victims were refunded a total of Rs. 44,84,527. In the first case, a 59-year-old man had transferred Rs. 37.70 lakh to scammers, who duped him on the pretext of stock trading.

After the man approached the police, a case was registered, and promptly, notices were sent to banks to freeze the accounts to which the amount was transferred by the victim. The bank officials were able to prevent Rs. 11,05,900 from being transferred, and cybercrime police facilitated the refund.

Also Read
Telangana: Adani Group’s 12 projects under radar as govt rejects donation

In the second instance, a 51-year-old man was duped of Rs 16 lakh after being put under digital arrest. based on the complaint, the cybercrime police registered a case, following the investigation the bank authorities recovered Rs 12 lakh and reverted it to the complainant.

In the third case, the police a victim recovered an amount of Rs. 21.78 lakh. The man was cheated on the pretext of financial and internet banking fraud by the scammers. On a complaint, the police followed up the case and got the entire amount reverted.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th November 2024 11:25 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button