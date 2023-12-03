Hyderabad: BRS’ Madhavaram Krishna Rao wins Kukatpally by over 66K votes

Hyderabad: BRS sitting MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao trumped his closest competitor of the Congress, Bandi Ramesh by over 66000 votes.

Jana Sena party’s (JSP) Mummareddy Prem Kumar stood third with over 37000 votes.

Kukatpally is one of the eight seats that the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena party contested as the BJP’s alliance partner. The majority of the voters in this constituency are of Andhra origin.

Sitting MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao won the seat both in 2014 and 2018, the former as the TDP’s candidate, later moving to the BRS (then TRS).

Out of 432810 eligible voters, 184377 (42 percent) cast their vote in this election, according to EC data.