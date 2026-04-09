Hyderabad: BRS MLA duped of Rs 1 lakh in ‘Viksit Bharat’ cyber fraud

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was recently duped of Rs 1 lakh in a cyber fraud on the pretext of the Viksit Bharat scheme.

The fraudsters promised to provide a loan of Rs 10 lakh in exchange for the list of beneficiaries. They asked for a processing fee of Rs 2,500 from all the participants. The Jangaon MLA transferred Rs 1 lakh to the fraudsters via UPI.

However, when Reddy tried to withdraw the amount, he learned that it was a scam. On Wednesday, April 8, the MLA filed a complaint with the Jubilee Hills Police.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jubilee Hills Police Station House Officer, U Srinvasulu Reddy said, “We received a complaint last night and registered a case under section 66 A of the IT Act.”

Reddy said that the police are verifying the details submitted by the victims to the fraudsters.