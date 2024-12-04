Hyderabad: BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy booked for obstructing Banjara Hills SHO

Hyderabad: A case was registered against Huzurabad BRS MLA, P Kaushik Reddy and 20 other people for allegedly obstructing a police official from performing his duty.

On Wednesday, P Kaushik Reddy, along with his followers went to the Banjara Hills police station to lodge a complaint alleging some persons were tapping his phones. He wanted the police to investigate and identify the persons who were tapping his phone conversation and take action on them.

When the MLA reached the police station, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Banjara Hills police station, KM Raghavendra was leaving the police station in his vehicle. On noticing this, the BRS party workers and the MLA chased the police vehicle and stopped it at the gate of the police station.

The BRS party workers and the MLA argued with the police to take the complaint from them. They alleged that the SHO was leaving the police station on spotting them and making excuses so as not to accept the complaint.

After some arguments, P Kaushik Reddy along with the Inspector went into the police station where the MLA handed over the complaint petition to the Inspector.

After the MLA left the police station with his followers, SHO Raghavendra lodged a complaint at the police station that Kaushik Reddy and his followers stopped him while he was on his way to the ACP office. A case is booked on a complaint of the SHO against Kaushik Reddy and others.