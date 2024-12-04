Hyderabad: 44 transgenders recruited as traffic police assistants

Hyderabad: 44 transgender persons were recruited as traffic assistants in the Hyderabad police department on Wednesday, December 4, following an order issued by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy. This includes 29 transgender women and 15 transgender men.

The initiative aims to offer formal recognition to the transgender community by employing them in government jobs.

An event was organised on Wednesday, for these Hyderabad police traffic assistants, as per the list of candidates given by the social welfare department at the Goshamahal police ground.

The recruitments followed the successful completion of physical tests including an 800-meter run, long jump, and shot put.

Eligibility criteria for jobs in Hyderabad for transgenders

To qualify for jobs in the Hyderabad police department, applicants were required to be at least 18 years old and below 40, an Indian citizen, and have passed at least the SSC examination. They must also possess a personal identity card issued by the concerned district magistrate.

An individual also has to be a resident of the Hyderabad commissionerate limits to be recruited for the posts. Physical standards for transgender women included a minimum height of 165 cm (160 cm for ST candidates).

The commissioner of Hyderabad police, CV Anand addressed the recruits at the event, encouraging them to become role models within their community and positively represent both the Hyderabad police and the Telangana state police department.