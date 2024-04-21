Hyderabad: BRS MLA-linked rowdy sheeter Tannu arrested by police

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 21st April 2024 11:49 pm IST
Hyderabad police reconstruct crime scene in Amberpet murder case over WhatsApp texting
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter who is believed to be close to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath was arrested on Sunday.

Notorious sheeter Mohd Meraj, alias Tannu, who is involved in various criminal cases was arrested by the Madhuranagar police. Tannu a rowdy sheeter under the Madhuranagar police station is supposedly close to the MLA and was arrested him in connection with cases registered in past six months.

The Hyderabad police was on look out for him but the history sheeter went into hiding. During the Assembly elections in 2023, the then Hyderabad police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya had issued orders prohibiting him from canvassing or being involved in political activity.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 21st April 2024 11:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button