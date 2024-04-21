Hyderabad: BRS MLA-linked rowdy sheeter Tannu arrested by police

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter who is believed to be close to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath was arrested on Sunday.

Notorious sheeter Mohd Meraj, alias Tannu, who is involved in various criminal cases was arrested by the Madhuranagar police. Tannu a rowdy sheeter under the Madhuranagar police station is supposedly close to the MLA and was arrested him in connection with cases registered in past six months.

The Hyderabad police was on look out for him but the history sheeter went into hiding. During the Assembly elections in 2023, the then Hyderabad police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya had issued orders prohibiting him from canvassing or being involved in political activity.