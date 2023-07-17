Hyderabad: BRS MP’s sons booked for forging signature to grab property in Banjara Hills

Police booked Viplav Kumar and K Venkateshwar Rao, sons of BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao.

BRS MP Keshava Rao moves notice in RS to discuss 'abuse of central agencies'
BRS Rajya Sabha MP Keshava Rao

Hyderabad: Police have lodged a case against two sons of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao for allegedly forging a signature and attempting to execute a sale deed on a property in Banjara Hills.

According to a First Information Report (FIR), the Banjara Hills police initially refused to register a case against the MP’s sons, Viplav Kumar and K Venkateshwar Rao. who are also reportedly brothers of GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijaylaxmi.

However, the complainant, 72-year-old NRI G Jayamala, moved the local court which directed the police to take action against the accused.

In the case ongoing since November last year, an FIR was filed on June 13 and it came to the fore only on Sunday.

The accused have been booked under sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 464 (making a false document), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 470 (forged document or electronic record), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) along with charges of criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

According to the FIR, Jayamala got to know about the incident after her husband received an email from the Income Tax (IT) Department, on November 30, 2022, as to why a penalty for an amount of Rs 1,40,41,300, for the assessment year 2014-15, should not be levied.

Jayamala was shocked and perplexed to receive the notice and made enquiries with the IT department through her family members.

The FIR said that Jayamala’s signature was forged and the document was fabricated by the accused for grabbing the “valuable property”. Jayamala had availed the services of Truth Labs, forensic science laboratory to prove that her signatures did not match the signatures used by the accused.

