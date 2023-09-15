Hyderabad: BRS Parliamentary party meet at Pragathi Bhavan today

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is holding its Parliamentary party meeting will be under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Pragathi Bhavan today, on September 15, Friday.

Strategies to be adopted for the special session of the Parliament scheduled to commence on September 18 will be discussed in the meeting.

The chief minister will further likely instruct the party MPs on raising issues pertaining to Telangana during the session.

Furthermore, the party is also likely to push for the inclusion of certain issues in the agenda during the meeting of floor leaders of all political parties on September 17.

Meanwhile, all the MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been asked to attend the Parliamentary Party meeting without fail.

The tentative agenda for the special session released by the Centre on Wednesday includes two bills – The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 – to be taken up in the Lok Sabha.

On the other hand, Rajya Sabha will discuss The Post Office Bill, 2023, and The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.