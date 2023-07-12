Hyderabad: BRS protests Revanth Reddy’s remarks against free power to farmers

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers, on Wednesday, held protests in the city over Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy’s remarks over 24-hour free electricity and water supply for farmers.

Party workers also burnt the effigy of Revanth Reddy.

VIDEO | BRS workers burnt the effigy of Telengana Congress chief Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad earlier today. pic.twitter.com/UQDFjEEoBZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2023

The party leaders have called for protests across the state for two days against the Congress leader’s remarks that there is no need for free electricity supply to farmers in Telangana.

Reddy who is the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), is currently on a visit to the United States where he reportedly stated that the KCR government in the state is unnecessarily providing 24-hour free electricity to farmers. When a mere three hours of electricity should suffice them.

Leading the protest, BRS MLC K Kavitha said, “Congress party here has said that only 3 hours of power is enough for farmers which is not the case. Farmers are not in a stage to live with 3 hours of power.”

#WATCH | BRS MLC K Kavitha says, "…Congress party here has said that only 3 hours of power is enough for farmers which is not the case. Farmers are not in stage to just live with 3 hours of power. If this is going to be the national policy of Congress, I demand Rahul Gandhi to… pic.twitter.com/QVcZBUWJpr — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

“If this is going to be the national policy of Congress, I demand Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the farmers of Telangana. You have to declare your stand. If this is going to be your stand across the nation, please let us know,” said Kavitha.

BRS hold a statewide protest against #Congress for its ‘anti-farmers’ policies, It Corner the grand old party after its state president and MP Revanth Reddy say ‘not 24 hours but 3 hours of power sufficient for farmers’. Reddy who was in the USA has alleged ‘for commissions’ from… pic.twitter.com/9Qd3lHLOxj — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) July 12, 2023

“You claim to be a friend of farmers. You had come to Telangana and declared your farmers’ policy. But today we see the opposite happening on the ground,” alleged the BRS MLC.

BRS working president KTR alleged that Congress plans to scrap the free electricity scheme for farmers, adding that the party has a history of betraying the farmers by not supplying electricity.

“Congress has once again made public its anti-farmer policies,” said KTR.