Hyderabad: BRS puts up posters taking on Raja Singh in Goshamahal

Hyderabad: With assembly elections approaching the Bharat Rashtra Samithi is leaving no stone unturned to win from the Goshamahal assembly constituency in Hyderabad now held by MLA T Raja Singh.

After T Raja Singh blamed the BRS party for failing in several issues and challenged the BRS to win in the next Assembly elections, a senior leader Gaddam Srinivas Yadav of BRS party who is also former Chairman Telangana Grandhalaya Samastha put up hoardings.

It reads “Challenge Accepted. You spend Rs 1000 crores or do 1000 Namaste (greet). Goshamahal voters will defeat you”.

The hoardings are put up in different areas of Goshamahal constituency.

Srinivas Yadav is also a senior leader of the Goshamahal assembly constituency.

The hoardings are evoking curious looks from road users.

The BRS party is working hard to wrestle the Goshamahal assembly seat held by now-suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh.

Raja Singh was suspended by the party for making ‘derogatory’ comments against Prophet Mohammed.