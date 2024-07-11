Hyderabad: BRS Rajendranagar MLA to join Congress on Friday

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 11th July 2024 5:48 pm IST
BRS MLA Prakash Goud with chief minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA from Rajendranagar T Prakash Goud will join the Congress party on Friday, July 12.

Sources close to the MLA said that he had met the senior leaders of the Congress and expressed his desire to join the party.

Also Read
Telangana: BRS MLA Prakash Goud denies reports of joining Congess

A few months ago, Prakash Goud met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The photo of the meeting went viral on social media.

MS Education Academy

The MLA had denied joining the Congress party then. In recent weeks, several BRS MLAs have joined the Congress. The BRS meanwhile is targeting the Congress party of coercing it’s MLAs to join Congress.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 11th July 2024 5:48 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button