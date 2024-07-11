Hyderabad: BRS Rajendranagar MLA to join Congress on Friday

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA from Rajendranagar T Prakash Goud will join the Congress party on Friday, July 12.

Sources close to the MLA said that he had met the senior leaders of the Congress and expressed his desire to join the party.

A few months ago, Prakash Goud met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The photo of the meeting went viral on social media.

The MLA had denied joining the Congress party then. In recent weeks, several BRS MLAs have joined the Congress. The BRS meanwhile is targeting the Congress party of coercing it’s MLAs to join Congress.