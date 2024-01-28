Telangana: Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud quits BRS, joins Cong

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA from Rajendranagar constituency Prakash Goud joined Congress in presence of chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, January 28.

Prakash Goud was associated with Telugu Desam Party and later switched over to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. He contested the Assembly elections on BRS party ticket in 2023 and enjoyed the support of the AIMIM. Although AIMIM had fielded its own candidate Swamy Yadav, the party supporters are understood to have helped the BRS candidate.

Prakash Goud won 2009 and 2014 state elections on TDP ticket and later contested on BRS mandate in 2018 and 2023.

In 2023, Prakash Goud won with a majority of 23,000 votes by defeating BJP candidate T Srinivas Reddy. Prakash Goud got 1,21,734 votes while the BJP candidate remained a distant second with 89,638 votes.

The Congress leadership had earlier hinted that the BRS MLAs were in touch with them and many will be joining the grand old party in coming days.