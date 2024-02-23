Hyderabad: BRS says Congress attacked Telugu scribe; cops refute

However, police refuted the claims and said there was political party involved in the incident

Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 23rd February 2024 5:57 pm IST
'Congress goons' attack on Telugu journalist, alleges BRS
Hyderabad: The city police on Friday, February 23, registered an FIR against ‘unknown’ persons for assaulting Chelamala Shankar, a journalist associated with a Telugu news website Newsline.

Police said that the incident took place after a minor accident near Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar when a two-wheeler collided with the victim’s car. There were two women on the two-wheeler.

“Since both parties were unacquainted, Shankar said that the women visited his office to discuss vehicle repair, intending no harm,” police explained.

The police said that women became suspicious and contacted their families to come for their support. Some people arrived and attacked the journalists.

Shankar did not sustain any grievous injuries and did not require hospitalisation, police said.

In the meantime, Newsline published an article about the incident, alleging that it was Congress who had carried out this attack. The article claimed that Congress workers had contacted Shankar and the office of the publishing house, threatening to kill him.

However, the police insist that there was no political party involvement in the incident.

The police have registered a case against the family of the women under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 427 (mischief causing damage), 504 (intentionally insulting and provoking any person), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

