Expedite nala works on war footing: GHMC Commissioner to officials

Hyderabad: The GHMC commissioner, Ronald Rose, on Thursday, February 22, directed the officials to expedite and complete the canal work from Yakutpura, Maula ka Chilla, Ganga Nagar to Bhavani Nagar.

On Thursday morning, the Commissioner inspected the Ganga Nagar rainwater drain along with Hyderabad Parliament Members Asaduddin Owaisi, Yakutpura and Charminar MLAs.

“The agency men have ordered the engineering officials to increase the material and take steps to complete the canal works on war footing without any problems to the people during the rainy season,” said the GHMC commissioner.

Renovation works of Sardar Mahal, Charminar and the multi-level parking works at Charminar were also inspected. He directed restoration work of Sardar Mahal should be completed expeditiously before the stipulated period.

The Commissioner inspected the works of Mughalpura Sports Complex and directed the zonal commissioner to identify suitable buildings for shifting the offices of various departments of GHMC in the sports complex. Further, directions were issued to take up the repairs of the swimming pool in the Mughalpura Sports Complex.