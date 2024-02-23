Court dismisses Asaduddin Owaisi’s appeal in defamation case against Siddaramaiah

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was denied relief in a defamation case filed by Asduddin Owaisi against congress leader and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah over a ‘defamatory speech’ during 2018 polls in the state.

Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to the additional chief judge in a defamation suit against Siddaramaiah and the then home minister of Karnataka Ramalinga Reddy for their remarks that the BJP and AIMIM had secret links to split the Muslim vote, which were aired on a national channel during the 2018 elections in the state.

The Hyderabad MP appealed to the additional chief judge’s court after the junior civil judge court in Hyderabad deemed the comments as normal in politics and set the case aside even as the former claimed irreparable loss to him and the AIMIM.

The additional chief judge dismissed Asaduddin Owaisi’s appeal and directed the trial court to dispose of the case after hearing the counsel for Siddaramaiah, and Abhiram and Shivanna for Ramalinga Reddy.