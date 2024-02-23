Court dismisses Asaduddin Owaisi’s appeal in defamation case against Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah had alleged that the BJP and AIMIM had secret links to split the Muslim vote.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2024 3:36 pm IST
Chaudharys of secularism made BJP win twice: Owaisi on Nitish BJP switch
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was denied relief in a defamation case filed by Asduddin Owaisi against congress leader and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah over a ‘defamatory speech’ during 2018 polls in the state.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to the additional chief judge in a defamation suit against Siddaramaiah and the then home minister of Karnataka Ramalinga Reddy for their remarks that the BJP and AIMIM had secret links to split the Muslim vote, which were aired on a national channel during the 2018 elections in the state.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth held for ‘possessing ganja’

The Hyderabad MP appealed to the additional chief judge’s court after the junior civil judge court in Hyderabad deemed the comments as normal in politics and set the case aside even as the former claimed irreparable loss to him and the AIMIM.

MS Education Academy

The additional chief judge dismissed Asaduddin Owaisi’s appeal and directed the trial court to dispose of the case after hearing the counsel for Siddaramaiah, and Abhiram and Shivanna for Ramalinga Reddy.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2024 3:36 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button