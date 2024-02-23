Hyderabad: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth held for ‘possessing ganja’

Hyderabad: Popular YouTuber and former Bigg Boss contestant, Shanmukh Jaswanth, found himself in legal trouble after being arrested by the Narsingi police on Thursday for allegedly possessing ganja unlawfully.

The arrest took place during a police operation targeting Shanmukh’s brother, Sampath Vinay, who was wanted in a cheating case.

Upon arriving at their residence in Prestige Apartments, the police discovered the former Bigg Boss Contestant Shanmukh with 16 grams of ganja.

The initial focus of the police operation was on Sampath Vinay, who was accused of cheating a woman under the pretext of love, explained ACP of Narsingi, G. Venkata Ramana Goud.

Sampath Vinay, a businessman based in Vishakhapatnam, faced serious allegations from his former classmate. The woman claimed that Vinay not only cheated her emotionally but also sexually assaulted her, all while promising marriage. Consequently, Vinay was charged under Sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In connection with the illegal possession of ganja, Shanmukh Jaswanth was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The arrest has shocked fans and followers of the YouTuber, who are awaiting further developments in the case.