Hyderabad: BRS targets Congress over Musi riverbed constructions in Narsingi

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, October 23, remarked that FTL/HFL, buffer zone, and HYDRA scare tactics and rules strictly apply only to the poor and middle-class people and said that the “rich and mighty can get away with anything.” His comments came in response to Balka Suman, a fellow BRS leader, who questioned why the Congress government has targeted the homes of “poor and middle-class residents” in the Narsingi area along the Musi River while allowing larger constructions by affluent developers to continue.

Suman criticized the government for its ‘hypocrisy’, suggesting that its actions under the guise of beautification and environmental regulations disproportionately affect vulnerable communities.

“Aditya Builders in Narsingi area is carrying out constructions in Musi River. In the name of closed beautification, buffer zone and FTL, why is the Congress government which has demolished the houses built by the poor and middle-class people all their lives hard, why is it not taking action on the construction of big cities?” Balka Suman said in his post on X, attaching a video of the alleged constructions.

