Hyderabad: BRS to hold rally with 4250 motorcycles on Deeksha Divas

In preparation for the event, a meeting was held on Wednesday, November 27, with party workers to strategize and ensure the success of Deeksha Diwas.

Published: 28th November 2024 10:21 am IST
Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is gearing up for Deeksha Divas, scheduled for November 29 at Telangana Bhavan.

Party leaders, including MLAs Padmarao Goud and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, have announced plans to conduct a rally featuring 4,250 motorcycles to mark this occasion.

Secunderabad MLA T Padmarao Goud emphasized the historical importance of this day in the Telangana movement and urged party members from various municipal divisions such as Adivarampet, Tarnaka, Mettuguda, and others to participate actively.

He called for 250 bikes from each division to converge at Telangana Bhavan, starting from Chilkalguda.

During the meeting at the MLA’s camp office in Sitaphalmandi, Goud distributed party flags, scarves, and other materials to leaders and workers.

Participants included corporators like Samala Hema and Kandi Shailaja, along with youth leaders and former corporators.

