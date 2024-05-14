Hyderabad Bullet motorcycle explosion: 1 more dies of injuries

Hyderabad: One more person who sustained burn injuries in the motorcycle explosion died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday afternoon, taking the toll of dead persons to two. Nine people, including two policeman, were injured when a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle caught fire and exploded in the middle of a road at Moghalpura on Sunday, May 12.

Apart from the two policemen, a photographer also sustained burns while all of them were trying to put out fire that began after the Bullet motorcycle suddenly caught fire in the middle of a road at Bhavaninagar road, Moghalpura in the afternoon of May 12. The freak mishap was caught on camera by locals.

A couple were going on the Bullet motorcycle when fire broke out in the engine, and they got down immediately. Locals after noticing it rushed to their rescue and were trying to douse the fire using available resources. In a video of the incident from Hyderabad, a few people were using a water pipe to contain the fire from the motorcycle when suddenly it exploded.

The fuel tank of the Bullet motorcycle exploded, it is believed. Two people of the nine injured – Nadeem and Shaukath Ali – sustained severe burns and were under treatment. Nadeem died during treatment on May 13, while Shaukath Ali, died on Tuesday.