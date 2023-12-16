Hyderabad burglar’s demand: ‘Will surrender only to CM Revanth’

Hyderabad: In a bizarre turn of events that transpired on Friday, December 15, a young burglar left the city police scratching their heads after he pulled out a stunt no one expected.

He demanded he would surrender only in the illustrious presence of CM Revanth Reddy.

The incident occurred in Suraram when the burglar, whose name is unknown, tried to rob a house but was unsuccessful after the house resident alerted the police.

In an attempt to escape, the burglar jumped into a nearby pond and perched himself like a duck on a rock situated in the middle.

Police were unable to catch him as the pond was filled with drainage water. They tried to persuade him to surrender which he flatly refused and then tabled his peculiar demand leaving the men in khakhi flummoxed.

Standing on the rock with no pants, he shouted he would surrender only in the presence of chief minister Revanth Reddy and a string of mediapersons.

Bewildered, the police tried their best to convince him but in vain. It soon turned dark and the ‘defeated’ police left the place leaving the man sitting on the rock for the rest of the night.

However, as the coast was clear, the burglar escaped and vanished into a nearby forest.

Suraram police inspector M Venkateswara Rao told reporters, “We suspect the thief might have swam across and entered into a Lal Sab Guda forest. We need to conduct a combing operation in the forest to find him. Or I can’t rule out that he may have drowned in the lake.”

An irritated Rao also asked why was this incident given so much reportage. “Why is the media giving him attention like Charles Sobhraj?” he fumed.

An FIR has been registered under Section 393 (Attempt to commit burglary). Police are on the lookout for the burglar.