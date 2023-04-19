Hyderabad: Burmese citizen accused of deceiving people for Zakat owns properties

Hyderabad: Zakat is one of the five pillars of Islam and is considered a religious duty for all Muslims who meet certain criteria. It is a form of charity that is given to the poor and needy in the community. However, some opportunists are busy making money in this holy month of Ramzan. One such incident has come to light in Hyderabad, involving a Burmese citizen who received zakat, donations, and charity from the Muslim community. The man, who has two amputated hands, along with his wife and children, appealed to the community for help, describing their struggles and pain.

Many citizens were moved by their story and generously donated funds to help them. However, it has now been discovered that the man, named Noor Kamal, has used the funds to buy multiple properties in the city, even though foreign residents who are refugees are not allowed to own property in the country.

Noor Kamal has reportedly purchased the properties in the name of a local resident and is now receiving rent for them, further adding to his wealth. This fraudulent activity has angered and disappointed many citizens who had trusted Noor Kamal and donated to him in good faith.

The incident has raised concerns among the Muslim community about the misuse of zakat funds and the need for greater accountability and transparency in the distribution of zakat.

However, the incident in the city has highlighted the need for greater oversight and regulation of zakat funds to ensure that they are being used for their intended purpose. The perpetrators of this crime have not only violated the trust of the community but have also denied aid to those who are truly in need.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding the principles of honesty and integrity in all aspects of our lives, including the distribution of zakat and other forms of charity. It is the responsibility of all members of society to ensure that their actions are guided by these principles and that they serve the best interests of the community as a whole.