Hyderabad: Buses charred in fire at Old City’s NM Guda

Hyderabad: Panic Trigerred in Bahadurpura police station limits on Sunday night after a massive fire broke out in a bus parked near the Ambedkar statue in NM Guda.



Reportedly, one bus was completely gutted in the fire while another bus parked beside it partially caught the fire.



The police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire after receiving the information from the locals.

A short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire accident.



The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to trace if the short circuit was actually the reason behind the bus fire.