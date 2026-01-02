Hyderabad businessman held for illegal pistol possession in Old City

Published: 2nd January 2026 6:39 pm IST
Representational image of an arrested person
Representational image

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad businessman has been arrested for the illegal possession of a country-made pistol in the Old City.

The police apprehended 29-year-old Amjad Khan, a Charminar-based businessman and Saudi Arabia returnee, on Wednesday, December 31.

Hyderabad businessman procured pistol from MP

Police stated that the weapon was allegedly procured several months ago through intermediaries from Madhya Pradesh for an amount of Rs 80,000.

According to officials, the pistol was kept with the intention to intimidate the public.

Two suspects absconding

Investigations reveal that two other individuals, suspected of being involved in supplying the illegal pistol to the Hyderabad businessman, are currently absconding.

They are identified as Avinash, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, and Amith, a resident of BHEL, Hyderabad.

A search operation is underway to locate and apprehend them.

