Hyderabad areas to face 18-hour drinking water supply disruption

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are set to face an 18-hour disruption in drinking water supply from Saturday, January 3.

The disruption is due to the rectification of heavy leakages on Krishna Phase-III, and also for maintenance works by Telangana Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TS TRANSCO), such as metre relay testing (MRT) testing of the Peddapur feeder at 132KV SS Kandi. General maintenance of the Peddapur feeder at 132KV SS Kandi is also responsible for the disruption, a press release said.

Affected areas

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has identified several areas that will be impacted by the drinking water supply disruption from 10 am on Saturday, January 3.

These include Madhapur, Kondapur, Doyens section, Indian School of Business, Bharath Nagar, Moosapet, Gayathri Nagar and parts of Balanagar, KPHB and Balaji Nagar. Other areas that will face supply disruption include Fathenagar, Gopal Nagar, Hafeezpet, Mayuri Nagar, Miyapur, Pragathi Nagar, Mytas, BHEL, MIG-I&II, Rail Vihar, HCU and Chandanagar.

Restoration of water supply

Normal drinking water supply is expected to resume at 4 am on Sunday, January 4.

To minimize inconvenience, residents in these areas are advised to use water judiciously, the release said.