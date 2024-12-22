Hyderabad : Businessman loses Rs 7 L in cyber fraud; gets refund

Hyderabad: A businessman who lost Rs 7.25 lakhs in a cyber fraud in Hyderabad recently was on Saturday, December 21 was given a refund of of Rs 5.2 lakhs.

The businessman had been cheated on the pretext of stock trading,for impressive returns. The 37-year-old complainant was contacted by the cyber fraudster claiming good profits in stock trading. They made him transfer an amount of Rs 7, 25,000 in instalments to the bank accounts provided by the suspects.

Police said initially to gain the complainant’s trust, the cyber fraudster showed him profits and shared the profits. Eventually, they stopped paying him and stopped responding.

Based on a complaint, the cybercrime police booked a case and sent notices to the bank officials. They followed it up with them and ensured the fraudulent amount was frozen. Further, they guided the complainant to file a petition in court for the refund of the amount held in the fraudulent accounts into the complainant’s bank account.

Cybercrime officials said there was a possibility to get refund of at least part of the lost and ‘Put on Hold’ amount, if it is reported immediately.