Hyderabad businessman’s murder: Accused held after escaping police custody

Hyderabad: Within a week of escaping police custody, a man accused of murdering a Hyderabad-based businessman was arrested in Rajasthan.

The accused has been identified as Ankur Rana, a Haryana native who for further investigation was being transported to Telangana. During this the accused managed to break free from his handcuffs and escape through a third-floor window of a lodge on October 31, taking a police radio device with him.

Using intelligence networks and other tracking methods, police traced Rana to Rajasthan, where he had attempted to hide his identity.

He was subsequently arrested.

Also Read Accused in Hyderabad businessman’s murder case escapes police custody

Hyderabad businessman murdered in Karnataka over land dispute

Earlier, a 29-year-old woman and two accomplices were arrested by Kodagu police in Karnataka for allegedly murdering a Hyderabad-based businessman to acquire a land deal worth Rs 8 crore.

The accused has been identified as Niharika, along with her friends Ankul Rana from Haryana and Nikhil from Bengaluru.

According to reports, on October 8, coffee plantation workers discovered the charred body of an unidentified man who had been strangled.

After cross-referencing reports of missing persons in nearby districts, the deceased was identified as Ramesh Kumar a Hyderabad-based businessman. Subsequently, the accused were arrested.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Niharika who was married to Kumar allegedly devised a plan to kill him to obtain the property deal. She invited Ankul Rana to Hyderabad and on October 3 Niharika traveled along with the victim in his car and Ankul Rana accompanied them.

Near Uppal the accused allegedly murdered the victim after which they transported his body to Horamavu in Bengaluru. There, they recruited Nikhil and subsequently moved the body to the coffee estate where it was set on fire.