Accused in Hyderabad businessman’s murder case escapes police custody

Hyderabad: Kodagu police faced a setback in their investigation into the murder of a Hyderabad-based businessman after one of the accused, Ankur Rana, escaped from custody while re-visiting the original crime scene in Uppal.

Initially, a team of 13 officers from Kodagu took the accused to Bengaluru to visit the crime scene before travelling to Telangana on October 29. Then they visited Uppal in Bhvanagiri, where the victim was allegedly killed. After staying overnight in a hotel near Uppal, the police discovered that the accused had escaped around 3 am on October 31.

Since then, senior officers from Kodagu have collaborated with Telangana police to locate him.

Last week a 29-year-old woman and two accomplices were arrested by Kodagu police in Karnataka for allegedly murdering a Hyderabad-based businessman to acquire a land deal worth Rs 8 crore.

The accused has been identified as Niharika, along with her friends Ankul Rana from Haryana and Nikhil from Bengaluru.

According to reports, on October 8, coffee plantation workers discovered the charred body of an unidentified man who had been strangled.

After cross-referencing reports of missing persons in nearby districts, the deceased was identified as Ramesh Kumar a Hyderabad-based businessman. Subsequently, the accused were arrested.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Niharika who was married to Kumar allegedly devised a plan to kill him to obtain the property deal. She invited Ankul Rana to Hyderabad and on October 3 Niharika traveled along with the victim in his car and Ankul Rana accompanied them.

Near Uppal the accused allegedly murdered the victim after which they transported his body to Horamavu in Bengaluru. There, they recruited Nikhil and subsequently moved the body to the coffee estate where it was set on fire.