Hyderabad businessman murdered in Karnataka over land dispute; 3 held

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old woman and two accomplices have been arrested by Kodagu police in Karnataka for allegedly murdering a Hyderabad-based businessman to acquire a land deal worth Rs 8 crore.

The accused has been identified as Niharika, along with her friends Ankul Rana from Haryana and Nikhil from Bengaluru.

According to reports, on October 8, coffee plantation workers discovered the charred body of an unidentified man who had been strangled. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and launched the investigation during which police officials focused on identifying the body by reviewing over 500 CCTV feeds and analyzing vehicle movements in the area, as well as scrutinizing cellphone records.

After cross-referencing reports of missing persons in nearby districts, the deceased was identified as Ramesh Kumar a Hyderabad-based businessman. Subsequently, the accused were arrested.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Niharika who was married to Kumar allegedly devised a plan to kill him to obtain the property deal. She invited Ankul Rana to Hyderabad and on October 3 Niharika traveled along with the victim in his car and Ankul Rana accompanied them.

Near Uppal the accused allegedly murdered the victim after which they transported his body to Horamavu in Bengaluru. There, they recruited Nikhil and subsequently moved the body to the coffee estate where it was set on fire.

The police have recovered the car, cellphones, and other items linked to the crime.

Further investigation is ongoing.