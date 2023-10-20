Hyderabad: Buy clay diyas not China-made lights, says Raja Singh

The MLA went ahead and said Goddess Lakshmi would not visit home if the China-made light bulbs are put in front of the house.

Mir Alamgir | Published: 20th October 2023 11:50 am IST

Hyderabad: T Raja Singh Goshamahal MLA on Friday went around promoting handmade diyas by the local porter community. In a video message, the MLA said the ‘kunwar’ (porter) community struggles hard to make diyas available to the people for Deepavali.

“We should not buy and use China-made light bulbs for decoration. Preference should always be for clay-made diyas,” said Raja Singh.

The MLA went ahead and said Goddess Lakshmi would not visit home if the China-made light bulbs are put in front of the house. “Boycott China and use Indian diyas,” Raja Singh urged.

