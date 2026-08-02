Hyderabad buyer alleges AC drain fault floods Rs 25L VinFast car

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad resident who bought an electric car for Rs 25 lakh claimed that the car came with a manufacturing defect and, despite emails to the company and protests at the dealership, his issue remains unsolved.

Nallam Phani Kumar Raja posted a video on X saying he had bought a VinFast VF7 from the company’s showroom at Gachibowli in April.

He claimed that the AC drain pipe, which should point downwards and release water, is pointing upwards in his car, flooding the entire floor.

“Only when I lifted the mat for cleaning did I realise that the floor was flooded. I left my car at the showroom on May 19, but all they did was dry the carpet and give it back to me,” Kumar said in his video.

I have been running between the dealership and the service centre, but there is no relief. They tried to shut me up with compensation, but I don’t want any compensation; I want a full refund,” he added.

A Hyderabad resident who bought a VinFast VF7 model for Rs 25 lakh claimed that the car came with a manufacturing defect and despite emails to the company and protests at the dealership, his issue remains unsolved.



The man, identified as Nallam Phani Kumar Raja, posted a video… pic.twitter.com/IxXMkOfJqD — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 2, 2026

He alleged it is impossible to get spare parts, and the electric car would be stuck at the showroom for “an eternity” if involved in an accident.

Kumar says he has filed a cheating complaint at Raidurgam Police Station and has urged other VinFast customers to approach the consumer forum with him if they are facing issues.

Also Read Rs 25L VinFast EV breaks down 5 km after purchase in Hyderabad

VinFast EV breaks down 5 km after purchase

This is not the first time VinFast has come under fire from Hyderabad buyers. Back in June, another customer had alleged that his VinFast VF7 Wind model broke down moments after its purchase in Raidurg.

After buying the car on June 2, the owner returned to the showroom the following day to utilise the dealership’s charging station. However, the brand-new electric car managed to travel just 1 kilometre after leaving the charger before coming to a complete halt directly in front of the dealership premises.

When the buyer returned to the showroom to demand an immediate replacement, both the sales and service managers allegedly reacted with indifference, telling the buyer to “do whatever you want.”