Hyderabad: CA student dies by suicide over backlogs in Miyapur

The deceased, Janardhan, a native of Chennai, had come to Hyderabad to prepare for the CA final year exams. However, he did not appear for the recently conducted exams.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th May 2026 10:02 am IST
A smiling young man with dark hair and a beard, wearing a black jacket, sitting indoors in front of a woo.
Janardhan

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old Chartered Accountant (CA) aspirant died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Miyapur on Friday, May 15, as he was upset over the backlogs.

The deceased, Janardhan, a native of Chennai, had come to Hyderabad to prepare for the CA final year exams. However, he did not appear for the recently conducted exams.

In a suicide note addressed to his parents, Janardhan blamed himself and his shortcomings for taking the extreme step and sought forgiveness.

Subhan Bakery

The dejected aspirant first cut his tongue before hanging himself to death. Janardhan was residing at the Gokul plots with his friends. He died by suicide while his friends were away. The incident came to light when Janardhan’s friends got no response upon knocking on the door after returning.

They broke open the door with the assistance of neighbours and found Janardhan hanging. After being alerted, the Miyapur police arrived at the spot and shifted the body for postmortem.

Case registered

A case of suspicious death was registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th May 2026 10:02 am IST

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