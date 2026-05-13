16-yr-old student dies by suicide at Hyderabad hostel

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old intermediate student, Pooja Reddy, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room at Sri Chaitanya Saraswathi Hostel in Madhapur on Tuesday night, May 13. The incident came to light at around 8:30 pm when fellow students noticed and alerted the warden.

Pooja, who had passed her first-year intermediate examinations, had registered for betterment exams, which began on Wednesday, May 13. Police said she appeared to have been under mental stress related to her examinations.

Fellow students noticed what had happened and immediately informed the hostel warden, who alerted the police. Officers reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination.

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Her father filed a complaint this morning, following which a case was registered. The body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem procedure is completed.