16-yr-old student dies by suicide at Hyderabad hostel

Pooja, who had passed her first-year intermediate examinations, had registered for betterment exams scheduled to begin today.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th May 2026 2:13 pm IST
Representational image
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old intermediate student, Pooja Reddy, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room at Sri Chaitanya Saraswathi Hostel in Madhapur on Tuesday night, May 13. The incident came to light at around 8:30 pm when fellow students noticed and alerted the warden.

Pooja, who had passed her first-year intermediate examinations, had registered for betterment exams, which began on Wednesday, May 13. Police said she appeared to have been under mental stress related to her examinations.

Fellow students noticed what had happened and immediately informed the hostel warden, who alerted the police. Officers reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Subhan Bakery

Her father filed a complaint this morning, following which a case was registered. The body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem procedure is completed.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th May 2026 2:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button