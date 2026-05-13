Police lathicharge at Lok Bhavan during BRSV protest over NEET paper leak

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed near Lok Bhavan in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, after police carried out a lathicharge during a protest over the alleged National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak issue on Wednesday, May 13.

The protest was organised following a “Chalo Lok Bhavan” call given by Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV). The student wing demanded strict action against those responsible for the alleged paper leak.

As part of the protest call, several BRSV leaders and activists gathered near Lok Bhavan. Police later took multiple BRSV leaders into custody.

Heavy police deployment was seen in and around the Lok Bhavan area.

The protest was held to demand strong action against individuals involved in the NEET paper leak controversy.