Hyderabad: Cab driver held for ‘raping’ airline crew member

The incident occurred on July 20 when the woman had booked the cab to the airport and boarded the vehicle.

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Hyderabad: A 23-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an airline cabin crew member while she was on her way to the airport here, police said on Wednesday, July 22.

The incident occurred on July 20 when the woman had booked the cab to the airport and boarded the vehicle.

However, the cab driver diverted the car on the way to the airport to an isolated place and allegedly sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle, a police official said.

Subhan Bakery

The victim lodged a complaint with RGIA Police Outpost, who registered a case and during the course of the investigation identified the accused and arrested and remanded him to judicial custody, the official added.

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