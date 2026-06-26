Hyderabad man held for raping colleague in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his colleague two times, Banjara Hills Police said on Friday, June 26.

According to local reports, the victim, an employee of a private firm, had invited the accused, Abhinay and another friend, Vamsi to her house in Film Nagar on February 26, to celebrate her birthday.

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The group reportedly consumed alcohol, and as the two men lived far away, they decided to spend the night at the victim’s house. While the victim was asleep, Abhinay sexually assaulted her.

He then assaulted the victim again on June 21.

Subsequently, a case was registered with Banjara Hills Police, and Abhinay was arrested and sent to judicial remand.