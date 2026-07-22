Hyderabad cab driver held over sexual assault on cabin crew

Hyderabad: A cab driver has been arrested after a cabin crew member accused him of sexually assaulting her while she was travelling to the airport for duty on Monday, July 20.

According to police, the accused diverted the cab to an isolated spot near an under-construction school close to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, on the pretext of needing to relieve himself.

“He stopped the car near the under-construction school and got out. A little while later, he suddenly opened the rear door and forced himself upon the victim,” an official from the RGI Airport police station said, according to reports. The accused reportedly fled the scene in the cab afterwards, leaving the woman at the spot.

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The woman contacted the Hyderabad airport police and was taken to the Bharosa Centre for counselling, before being sent for a medical examination. A case was registered based on her statement.

Acting on the details she provided, RGI Airport Outpost police arrested the 23-year-old accused from his residence in the Siddhanti area of Shamshabad on Tuesday. He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.