Hyderabad: PD Act invoked against rowdy sheeter with 15 cases

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police on Tuesday, July 21, invoked the Preventive Detention Act against a rowdy-sheeter with a history of 15 criminal cases.

According to the police, the accused, Bojja Bhagyaraj, has been charged with rioting, causing grievous hurt, intimidation, the POCSO Act and other serious offences within the limits of Hyderabad and Malkajgiri Commissionerates.

Three attempt to murder cases have been registered against him at Chilakalguda Police Station. He had been granted conditional bail in two of the cases; however, he resorted to crimes again and violated the bail conditions. He is currently in judicial remand.

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Bhagyaraj has been detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act twice in the past. He was also bound over under Section 128 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and was required to maintain good conduct, but was found to be violating these conditions as well.

Seeing that Bhagyaraj was becoming a serious threat to public order, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar issued PD Act orders to prevent him from committing such crimes in future, police said.