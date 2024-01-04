Hyderabad: Cab driver robbed of Rs 20,000 at Talabkatta

Upon seeing him arrive, three persons came to him and took him to a godown. After threatening him, they forcefully had him transfer Rs 20,000 cash from using UPI

Hyderabad: A cab driver was robbed of Rs 20,000 cash by some miscreants at Tallabkatta on Thursday.
Shiva Singh, a resident of Tallabkatta, got a phone call from some unknown persons who invited him to smoke hookah. He was robbed when he reached Tawakkal Pan Shop in Talabkatta, said Bhavaninagar inspector.

Upon seeing him arrive, three persons came to him and took him to a godown. After threatening him, they forcefully had him transfer Rs 20,000 cash from using UPI. The gang also threatened him of dire consequences if he approaches police.

However, Shiva went to police and filed a complaint against the miscreants. A case is booked under section 394 of IPC.

