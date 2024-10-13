Hyderabad: ‘Caller Imran’ booked for comments on AIMIM MLA Majis Hussain

Hyderabad: The Asifnagar police booked a case against Mohammed Imran, alias ‘caller Imran’, for making derogatory comments against AIMIM Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain.

Imran had called to a police official following the ‘clash’ between AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain, his followers and Congress leader Feroz Khan, at Bank colony opposite the Asifnagar police station.

Also Read Hyderabad mayor, others booked for using DJ during Bathukamma event

Feroz Khan had reportedly gone to check the road laying works and the complaints from local people. On coming to know about it, Majid Hussain reached the spot. There was a clash between both groups.

Mohammed Imran, the following day after the clash called up a police official and asked him to take action. He allegedly made provocative and derogatory comments against Majid Hussain during the conversation and circulated the audio clip of the conversation in social media platforms.

The audio clip went viral, after which an advocate Aziz ur Rahman filed a complaint.