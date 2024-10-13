Hyderabad mayor, others booked for using DJ during Bathukamma event

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police booked a case against Hyderabad mayor Gadwal Vijaylaxmi and two other people for using a DJ during a Bathukamma event at NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills on Thursday, October 10.

The Hyderabad mayor, who participated in the Bathukamma event delivered a speech from the dais and participated in the Bathukamma folk dance. The local police arrived at the spot and asked the people to shut down the DJ.

The mayor argued with the police that they be allowed to play the music given it’s Bathukamma.

The police left the spot, sensing the situation might turn ugly.

Later, the police booked a suo motu case against Vijaya Laxmi and two other people who organised the Bathukamma event.

Hyderabad mayor faces backlash for sword display at Bathukamma event

The Hyderabad mayor, Gadwal Vijaylaxmi, shared a video on her social media accounts showing women in traditional attire dancing to loud DJ music during a Bathukamma celebration.

In the footage, the mayor, standing on a dais, brandishes a sword and declares, “No one should put an evil eye on women and girls in NBT Nagar. Today I am wielding a sword; tomorrow you all girls should hold the sword,” prompting cheers from the crowd.

“We are celebrating Bathukamma here, and some jealous people are calling the police on us,” added Gadwal. The Hyderabad Mayor made these statements after some local residents complained to the police about the DJ playing music too loudly at the venue.

It’s important to note that the Hyderabad police have prohibited the use of DJs and firecrackers during religious events to address noise pollution and ensure resident safety. While sound systems are allowed, they must adhere to strict decibel limits, especially in crowded areas.