Video: Hyderabad Mayor draws ire over sword display at Bathukamma event

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Vijaylaxmi Gadwal raked in controversy after brandishing a sword at Bathukamma celebrations at NBT Nagar Banjara Hills on Thursday, October 10.

The Mayor uploaded the video on her social media accounts where women dressed in traditional attire are seen dancing to music played on a DJ system at high volume.

In the videos, the Hyderabad Mayor who is standing atop a dais, is seen brandishing a sword. “No one should put evil eye on women and girls in NBT Nagar. Today I am wielding a sword, tomorrow you all girls should hold the sword,” said Gadwal, drawing cheers from the crowd.

“We are celebrating Bathukamma here, and some jealous people are calling the police on us,” added Gadwal. The Hyderabad Mayor made these statements after some local residents complained to the police about the DJ playing music too loudly at the venue.

It is pertinent to note that the Hyderabad police have banned the use of firecrackers and DJs for music during religious processions and events, citing noise pollution and the safety of residents.

The decision was made after observing an alarming increase in the use of DJ sound systems and firecrackers during these processions. The use of DJ systems during religious processions also increases the chances of uncontrolled behaviour by participants, potentially leading to law and order issues, the police had stated.

Additionally, the use of firecrackers in procession routes in Hyderabad crowded with hundreds or thousands of people poses a significant danger.

Although DJs are banned during religious processions in Hyderabad, sound systems are permitted, but with restrictions on sound decibel limits.