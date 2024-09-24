Hyderabad Mayor, Corporators meet Yogi during study tour in Lucknow

Hyderabad: A team of 45 corporators from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), led by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, is currently on a study tour to Indore and Lucknow to learn and adopt best practices in urban management. The tour, aimed at enhancing Hyderabad’s municipal operations, focuses on key areas such as sanitation, urban biodiversity, and infrastructure development.

On Monday, the delegation met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. During the interaction, Mayor Vijayalaxmi highlighted various initiatives being undertaken by GHMC, including efforts in sanitation, urban greenery, and road projects like the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Program (CRMP), Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP), and Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

The Lucknow Municipal Commissioner gave a detailed presentation, showcasing the city’s successful urban management strategies, providing valuable insights to the visiting team.

Earlier, the GHMC corporators visited the Lucknow Smart City office, where they inspected operations at three command centers. They observed an efficient door-to-door garbage collection system, which is powered by battery-operated autorickshaws. The movement of these vehicles is monitored in real-time from the central command room to ensure they follow their scheduled routes and timings.

In case of any issues, the command center promptly informs the relevant supervisor to address the situation. The GHMC delegation also noted how the local authorities are educating citizens about waste segregation, encouraging them to separate wet and dry garbage, thereby improving cleanliness across the city.