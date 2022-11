Hyderabad: Cancellation of MMTS Train Services

Hyderabad: Due to track maintenance works between Sanathnagar-Hafizpet, the following MMTS services are cancelled on November 20.

The cancellation of MMTS are: Train No. 47128 (Lingampalli–Hyderabad), Train No. 47104 (Hyderabad – Lingampalli), Train No. 47173 (Lingampalli – Falaknuma), Train No. 47211 (Falaknuma – Lingampalli), Train No. 47155 (Falaknuma – Lingampalli) and Train No. 47179 (Lingampalli – Falaknuma).

Rescheduling: Train No. 47108 Hyderabad – Lingampalli MMTS train is rescheduled by 95 minutes.