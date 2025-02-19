Hyderabad: Car accident in Narsingi injures two students

Hyderabad: A car accident in the early hours of Wednesday morning February 19, in Narsingi, Ranga Reddy district, resulted in injuries to two students.

The incident occurred near CBIT College in Gandipet, as the car was traveling from Shankarpally towards Narsingi.

According to reports, the car collided with a pillar, causing extensive damage to the vehicle. The airbags deployed upon impact prevented more serious injuries to the occupants.

Two students who were in the car sustained injuries and were promptly transported to a nearby hospital by local residents.

Authorities arrived at the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Preliminary findings suggest that excessive speed may have been a contributing factor in the accident.

This incident follows a series of recent accidents in the Narsingi area, including a fatal accident on February 1st where a doctor was killed and another critically injured when their car crashed into an advertisement hoarding pole.

Dr. V Jayanth aged 24 died in the crash, while his colleague Dr. Bhumika, sustained serious injuries and later died on Saturday. In another incident, a couple died after their bike was hit by a car in Narsingi.

Local police are continuing to investigate the accident.