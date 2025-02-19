Hyderabad: Car accident in Narsingi injures two students

According to reports, the car collided with a pillar, causing extensive damage to the vehicle. The airbags deployed upon impact prevented more serious injuries to the occupants.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 19th February 2025 11:23 am IST
Hyderabad pilgrim on way to Prayagraj dies in accident
Representational image

Hyderabad: A car accident in the early hours of Wednesday morning February 19, in Narsingi, Ranga Reddy district, resulted in injuries to two students.

The incident occurred near CBIT College in Gandipet, as the car was traveling from Shankarpally towards Narsingi.

According to reports, the car collided with a pillar, causing extensive damage to the vehicle. The airbags deployed upon impact prevented more serious injuries to the occupants.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Two students who were in the car sustained injuries and were promptly transported to a nearby hospital by local residents.

Authorities arrived at the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Preliminary findings suggest that excessive speed may have been a contributing factor in the accident.

This incident follows a series of recent accidents in the Narsingi area, including a fatal accident on February 1st where a doctor was killed and another critically injured when their car crashed into an advertisement hoarding pole.

MS Creative School

Dr. V Jayanth aged 24 died in the crash, while his colleague Dr. Bhumika, sustained serious injuries and later died on Saturday. In another incident, a couple died after their bike was hit by a car in Narsingi.

Local police are continuing to investigate the accident.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 19th February 2025 11:23 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button